Newly Offered Linebacker Talks Gators & More





The Florida Gators extended an offer to Port Arthur Memoria, standout linebacker Tai'yion King, and he talked about the Gators, his game, and more.





Tai'yion King





6-foot-2, 200-Pounds





Port Arthur (TX)





Port Arthur Memorial High School





2026









"The Gator program looks to be a good program overall. I met Coach Mike, and he seemed like an old-school coach. He seems like a coach who loves football, and he seems like a coach I can vibe with. I know that the Gators have a good football program, and 23 draft two linebackers got drafted. And I know about their winning History."





"This offer is a blessing. I would like to visit for the spring game and come for a game this season to learn more about the program."





"I have a high motor, and I can be coached. I think I have good hips and fast for LB. I think I go side to side line well. I can improve on getting off the blocks faster and working more on being more patient."





"As a player, they should know I give it 1000% every time I'm on that field, and I love football. And I'm harder on myself than a coach could be on me. Trying to meet the expectations of the coaches. I don't like making the same mistakes. And a player that you don't have to worry about my work ethic. And I am a good student. As a person, I'm not a big talking person, but I am kind. I am fun and try to do my best with what God gave me."