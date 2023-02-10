Florida (13-11/6-5 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (12-12/5-6 SEC) Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Billy Donovan Court Gainesville, Fla. | Feb. 11, 2023 | 3:30 p.m.





TV SEC Network | ESPN App PxP: Paul Sunderland | Analyst: Richard Hendrix





Radio Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD | SiriusXM 85/191 & SXM App 962 Streaming on FloridaGators.com & The Varsity Network App PxP: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey





Gators at a Glance

* After playing six of its last nine games on the road, Florida returns home where it has four straight wins, including a victory vs. #2 Tennessee in the Gators' last home outing.

* The Gators have played the 11th-toughest schedule in the nation to date (KenPom) and are coming off the most challenging four-game stretch in program history, which included three top-five opponents (two on the road) and a trip to Kentucky.

* Florida's active streak of nine consecutive wins against Vanderbilt marks the longest winning streak for either team in series history.

* Florida ranks 11th in defensive efficiency and ninth in two-point field goal percentage defense nationally (KenPom). The Gators have held SEC opponents to .385 from the field and .282 from 3-point range.

* Colin Castleton leads UF in scoring (16.1), rebounding (7.8), blocked shots (73), free throws made (107) and co-leads in steals (22) with Kyle Lofton. Lofton has dished a team-high 68 assists, and Will Richard paces Florida with 39 made 3-pointers and a .411 3-point percentage.

* As a team, the Gators' 5.9 blocked shots per game rank third in the NCAA. Individually, Castleton's 3.04 blocked shots per game rank fourth the nation.

* Colin Castleton enters Saturday's game with 189 blocked shots as a Gator, tied with Al Horford for #3 in program history. Down the stretch, he will look to join Dwayne Schintzius (272) and Kevarruis Hayes (214) as the only Gators to block 200 shots.

* Colin Castleton posted a 29-point, 10-rebound double-double at #3 Alabama, becoming the first Gator since Nick Calathes in 2009 to post three straight 20-point games in SEC play.

* Colin Castleton's 20 points and nine rebounds led the Gators' win vs. #2 Tennessee, along with Kyle Lofton's 14 points and four rebounds. Both Lofton and Will Richard posted a +26 plus-minus. The win marked Florida's sixth all-time top-2 win and matched the highest ranked home win in program history.

* With his outing at Kentucky, Colin Castleton became the first player since Dwyane Wade 20 years ago (3/8/03 vs. UK) to post 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and a steal against an SEC team.

* Florida turned in a complete performance vs. South Carolina, where Colin Castleton's 18 points led five scorers in double figures and the Gators dished a season-high 21 assists vs. five turnovers. Myreon Jones flirted with a triple-double with 10 rebounds and eight assists -- both career highs -- to go along with nine points and zero turnovers.

* UF built a 16-point first-half lead at Mississippi State, then staved off the Bulldogs' rally, getting a stop on the final possession of the game to seal the win. Colin Castleton posted 13 points, while Will Richard added 12 on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range. Kyle Lofton and Myreon Jones combined for 11 assists and zero turnovers, and Lofton chipped in a season-high and team-leading eight rebounds.

* Colin Castleton earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Jan. 16 behind two strong performances in the wins at LSU and vs. #20 Missouri. At LSU, Castleton posted 18 points and five blocks with a career night at the free throw line (12-for-15) to help the Gators snap LSU's 13-game home winning streak. He followed up with an all-around performance against Mizzou, tallying 16 points, 13 rebounds, a career-high six assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

* UF's 19-point rally at Florida State marked the fourth-largest in team history and the largest on the road since a 22-point comeback at South Carolina on Feb. 24, 1993. Castleton scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.