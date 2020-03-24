As Gators Territory continues to look ahead to football season, we’re profiling each of the Gators draft prospects.

At the top of our list is cornerback C.J. Henderson, who decided to declare for the NFL draft at the end of his junior year. The Miami native totaled 93 total tackles, four sacks and six interceptions across three seasons with the Gators.

Henderson came to Florida in 2017 and recorded 22 total tackles and four interceptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns that year. As a freshman, he played in eleven games and started five. In the first two games of his career, he became the only true freshman in school history to return interceptions for a touchdown in consecutive games. His impressive rookie performance earned him Second Team All-SEC honors by the Associated Press and several other accolades including SEC Freshman of the Week in week four against Tennessee.

After earning his keep his freshman year, he appeared in all 13 games as a starter his sophomore year. This was the year that he began capturing the attention of the nation as one of the top corners in the country. He recorded 38 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Just as he did his rookie year, he racked up several awards including Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team honors.

In his final season with the Gators, Henderson played in and started only nine games due to an ankle injury. Yet he still managed to record 33 total tackles, one sack and deflect 11 passes. After returning from that injury, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham commented on how special Henderson is.

“He’s a really good player,” he said. “He’s the best player that I have coached, college or pro.”

That year he was named to the Preseason First Team All-SEC and the Coaches’ All-SEC First Team. He chose not to play in the Gators’ 36-28 Orange Bowl victory over Virginia to prepare for the NFL draft.

Henderson was one of eight Gators to receive an invitation to the 2020 NFL Combine. He earned a 6.74 prospect grade on a scale that goes up to 8.0, categorizing him as a year one quality starter in the NFL. He received the second-highest grade of all cornerbacks at the combine, only behind Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah who earned a 7.15.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein listed Henderson’s size, patience and ability to read a quarterback’s eyes as a few of his strengths. On the other hand, Zierlein noted inconsistent coverage recognition against route combos and occasional balance issues in transition as Henderson's weaknesses.

In the grand scheme of things, his strengths greatly outweigh his weaknesses and he is projected to be a first-round pick. Recent mock drafts have Henderson going anywhere between about the 10th and 20thpicks.

The NFL announced on March 16 that the 2020 draft will proceed as planned April 23-25 but will not include public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



