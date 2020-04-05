With less than a month before the 2020 NFL draft, Gators Territory continues to profile each of the Gators’ draft hopefuls.

Next up on our list is center Nick Buchanan, who also did not receive an invite to the 2020 NFL Combine.

His Florida career began in 2015 when he redshirted and did not see any game action. The following year, he appeared in just two games as a reserve offensive lineman.

In 2017, nothing really changed for Buchanan, as he only appeared in one game against UAB as a reserve offensive lineman.

But in 2018 Buchanan finally got his shot.

He appeared in 12 games as a starter at center. During that season Florida’s offensive line allowed only 18 sacks over the season, ranking 20thin the country and third across SEC teams. He was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll for his performance off of the field.

During his senior year, Buchanan started all 13 games for the Gators at center. He was the most experienced lineman on the team, as he was the only starter to return that season. He showed off his ability to be a leader on the offense and help younger guys get on the right track. Although the offensive line struggled at times throughout the season, he was part of a team that finished 16thin the country in passing offense and yards per play.

For Buchanan, finding his way onto an NFL roster won’t be easy. With only two years of film to go off of and no pro day, he’ll have to take it upon himself during these strange times to get noticed.

With over 50 offensive line prospects at the 2020 Combine, expect Buchanan to become an undrafted free agent at the 2020 NFL draft on Apr. 23-25 in Las Vegas.