With the recent announcement by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that the 2020 draft is to go on as scheduled, Gators Territory continues to profile each of the Gators’ draft hopefuls.

Next up on our list is a member of Florida’s pass rush, who only spent one season with the team but quickly won the hearts of Gators fans.

Jonathan Greenard totaled 120 tackles (63 solo), 19 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions over his college career.

Greenard began his college career at Louisville where he redshirted in 2015. By 2016, he appeared in 12 games and got his first career start against LSU in the Citrus Bowl. That year, he recorded 22 total tackles (8 solo), 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for 42 yards.

The next year, Greenard played in all 13 games and started five as he led Louisville with 15.5 tackles for loss. By the end of the year, he had 48 total tackles (29 solo), seven sacks, and a forced fumble. His talent was really beginning to show at this point in his career, and suddenly his playing career at Louisville was over.

On the first defensive series of the 2018 season, Greenard suffered a wrist injury that would put him on the bench for the remainder of the season. It was after that season that he made the decision to come to the University of Florida as a graduate transfer.

In his sole season with the Gators, Greenard appeared in 12 games and led the SEC with 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He totaled 52 tackles (27 solo), three forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery he returned for an 80-yard touchdown. The accolades poured in, as he received First-Team All-SEC honors by the coaches and AP, was a four-time Defensive Lineman of the Week and received Walter Camp FBS National Player of the Week accolades for his performance against Missouri.

He was one of three defensive Florida players to receive a Combine invitation in 2020.

There he received a 6.21 prospect grade, categorizing him as a good backup who could become a starter.

Analysis by NFL analyst Lance Zierlein notes Greenard’s willingness to play with pain as one of his strengths. However, his hesitation to unleash his right hand after that 2018 wrist injury is a concern for Zierlein. He said as long as the hesitation is more mental than physical, he should become a starter in the NFL.

Instinctive footwork, upper body strength and lateral agility are listed as some of his other strengths, as well as his ability to slip tackles. Most of his listed weaknesses had to do with injuries. Others included his below-average violence and a lack of suddenness on spin moves.

Expect Greenard to be a mid-to-late third-round pick or early fourth-round pick at the NFL draft on April 23-25 in Las Vegas.



