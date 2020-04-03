With less than a month before the 2020 NFL draft, Gators Territory continues to profile each of the Gators’ draft hopefuls.

Defensive lineman Adam Shuler spent the first two years at West Virginia and totaled 139 tackles (65 solo) and nine sacks across his college career.

Shuler started out at West Virginia after earning a three-star recruit ranking coming out of high school. He redshirted his freshman year in 2015 but the next year played in 12 games and recorded 33 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. His performance earned him Second Team All-Big 12 Freshman honors from Athlon Sports.

By 2017, Shuler was a consistent starter playing in 12 games and starting 10. He totaled 37 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery. He finished tied for third on the team in sacks and tackles-for-loss.

In 2018 Shuler needed a change. He made the decision to transfer to the University of Florida as a graduate transfer and immediately made an impact. He saw 10 starts and played in all 13 games at defensive tackle. He recorded 39 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery in his Gators debut season.

In his final season, Shuler started all 13 games for the Gators, totaling 29 tackles (six for loss) and a career-best 3.5 sacks. He also earned a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll for his performance off the field.

Shuler is among a group of Gators’ draft hopefuls who did not receive invitations to the 2020 NFL Combine. Not having the opportunity to show off his skills aside from film puts those athletes at an immediate disadvantage.

On top of that, the Gators’ pro day, originally scheduled for Mar. 31, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scouts will have nothing but film to evaluate players like Shuler and they are immediately at a disadvantage.

Now it’s up to those players to make a case for themselves. Shuler and other Florida athletes haven’t stopped working out and preparing, some even posting videos to YouTube of their workouts.

Expect Shuler to become an undrafted free agent at the upcoming 2020 NFL draft on Apr. 23-25 in Las Vegas.