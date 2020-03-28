With less than a month before the 2020 NFL draft, Gators Territory continues to profile each of the Gators’ draft hopefuls.

Next up on our list is a player who became a versatile member of Florida’s offense in 2019 and proved that he is a multi-faceted back.

Running back Lamical Perine totaled 2,485 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 493 carries during his Florida career, but he also caught 72 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his freshman year with the Gators, Perine appeared in all thirteen games and finished second on the team with 421 yards on 91 carries and one touchdown. He became the first freshman Florida running back since 2008 to have multiple 100-yard games against SEC opponents and was one of only 14 FBS true freshman to have multiple 100-yard rushing games. He also caught nine passes for 161 yards and a touchdown and saw some time on special teams as a reserve kick returner.

The next year, he played in eleven games and started eight. He began to find his footing in UF's offense and led the team with 136 carries for 562 yards and eight touchdowns. He showed off his versatility by catching 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, putting him on top of the team in total yards.

During his junior season, Perine played in all thirteen games but started only one behind former Gator Jordan Scarlett. Despite not being the starter, Perine still led the team in rushing yards with 826, 50 more than Scarlett. He also recorded seven rushing touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. The 2018 season marked the program’s third-highest rushing yardage total since 1990.

At the start of Perine’s senior season, the Gators' production on the ground slowed but that didn’t stop him. On top of rushing 132 times for 676 yards and six touchdowns, Perine also caught 40 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns - the most receiving touchdowns by a back at Florida since 1982.

The best game of his Florida career was also his last when he went for 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Virginia in the Orange Bowl. He was named MVP in that 36-28 win over the Hoos in December - raising his stock considerably.

At the NFL Combine, Perine received a 5.96 prospect grade, categorizing him between a backup/special-teamer and a developmental traits-based prospect. He came in at number nine of all running backs at the combine based on that grade.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein calls Perine “backup-caliber” and someone who does what is asked of him. Zierlein lists Perine’s lack of burst, monotonous tempo, and failure to reset his rush path as some of his weaknesses.

However, in that same evaluation, Zierlein complimented his character, low center of gravity and decisive eyes as some of his strengths. Bases on Zierlein’s analysis, Perine displayed himself as someone with a lot of potential and motivation at the Combine.

Look for Perine to go somewhere late in the fourth round or early in the fifth at the NFL draft on April 23-25 in Las Vegas.



