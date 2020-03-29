With less than a month before the 2020 NFL draft, Gators Territory continues to profile each of the Gators’ draft hopefuls.

Next up on our list is a wide receiver who was an important part of Dan Mullen’s exceptional receiving corps that was the only FBS team to have eight pass catchers with 20-plus receptions, 250-plus yards, and a touchdown in 2019.

Freddie Swain totaled 68 catches for 996 yards and fifteen touchdowns during his time at the University of Florida.

Swain began his Florida career in 2016 when he appeared in all thirteen games as a true freshman - recording eight catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He also saw some time on special teams as a punt and kick returner and earned a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

His sophomore season saw Swain appear in eleven games with four starts, totaling eight receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. He continued to be a member of special teams, returning two punts for 27 yards with a career-long 17-yard return against Florida State.

In 2018, he played in 11 games at slot receiver and became Florida’s main punt returner, ranking 19th nationally with a 10.2 punt return average. He totaled 224 return yards on 22 punts, including one 85-yard return for a touchdown. In the slot, he caught 14 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns, doubling his career all-purpose yards and dubbing him a playmaker in Florida’s offense.

Swain's success continued in 2019. During his senior season, Swain served as a captain and split starts in the slot position with teammate Josh Hammond, playing in 12 games and starting six. He had his best season with 38 catches for 517 yards and seven touchdowns, coming in at third on the team for receiving yards. He continued his punt return career with 14 returns for 56 yards and saw two kick returns for 39 yards.

Swain was one of three senior Florida receivers to receive an invitation to the 2020 NFL Combine. There he earned a 5.86 prospect grade, categorizing him as a backup/special teamer.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said Swain’s versatility is his biggest strength. He calls him someone with a lot of potential but also someone with a lot to fix.

His listed strengths include his reliable hands, slick footwork and ability to rescue underthrown passes. His weaknesses include his freestyle route running, drifting out of breaks and predictable hop-step into breaks.

Expect Swain to be picked up some time on the third day at the NFL draft on Apr. 23-25 in Las Vegas.



