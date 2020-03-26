With only about a month left before the 2020 NFL draft, Gators Territory continues to profile each of the Gators’ draft prospects.

Of the three Florida wide receivers invited to the 2020 Combine, Van Jefferson received the highest prospect grade, 6.27, categorizing him as someone who could be a starter within the first two years of his NFL career.

Over his college career, between Ole Miss and Florida, he reeled in 175 receptions for 2,159 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Jefferson started his college career at Ole Miss where he redshirted his first year. But in 2016, he earned a starter position at slot receiver and finished with 49 catches for 543 yards and three touchdowns. During that season, he showed off his diversity as a rusher as well, running five times for 40 yards and spending some time on special teams as a punt returner. The accolades poured in for the young starter, including First Team Freshman All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches and Gridiron Now and Second Team All-SEC honors from Athlon, among others.

In 2017, he appeared in 10 games for Ole Miss but started only three. He finished second on the team with 42 catches, but his yardage went down to 456 and only one touchdown. It was after this season that he chose to transfer to the University of Florida.

In his first season with the Gators, he led the team with 35 receptions for 503 yards and six touchdowns. He started all thirteen games and quickly became a star on Florida’s offense.

But the best year of his college career would come in the 2019 season. Jefferson led the Gators with 657 yards and six touchdowns on 49 catches. He became an important part of Florida’s unique receiving corps and developed a true team mentality alongside the Gators’ other receivers, earning him an invite to the Combine.

There, he came in at number 13 among all wide receivers based on that 6.27 prospect grade. Analysis by NFL analyst Lance Zierlein calls Jefferson a “pro-ready receiver” with skills that are far beyond average.

However, his Combine performance was cut short after a Jones fracture was discovered in his right foot during a medical evaluation.

As the son of a former NFL receiver and current NFL receivers coach at the New York Jets, Shawn Jefferson, Van is competitive by nature. So much so that his “uncommon competitive streak and attitude” were specifically mentioned on his list of strengths. The list also includes hand usage, attention to detail, and the ability to get the ball upfield quickly after a catch.

According to that same analysis, his weaknesses are modest production, shiftiness and threat range. However, these are all areas that can be improved and are not detrimental to his stock.

Expect Jefferson to be a mid-to-late third round pick in the NFL draft on April 23-25 in Las Vegas.