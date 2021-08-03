It is no secret the highlight from Florida’s Friday Night Lights camp was watching Nick Evers consistently connect with his best friend and wide receiver, Evan Stewart.

The spectacular performance was one of the best in FNL history, setting the Swamp on fire with their repeated connections. Both Evers and Stewart were in Gainesville until mid-Sunday, getting a chance to see everything the Gators have to offer.

Stewart spoke with reporters again on Saturday, chopping it up about his visit, performance and recruitment.

GT spoke with Stewart Friday night as well, and you can find that interview HERE.