Nick Evers doesn't mind using the phrase "super team" when referring to the future of Florida football.

Part of his job as the quarterback commit of the 2022 class is to continue building the legacy of the program. In his mind, 10-win seasons aren't enough. SEC championships should be the norm.

Evers also is well aware that success won't come without talented, dedicated players who buy into the coaching staff. In being a solid Florida commit for more than a month, Evers now has put on his recruiter's cap and is doing his part to help build a 2022 class that currently has five commits.