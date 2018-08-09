GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Every practice. Every media opportunity. One name continues to pop up, Nick Savage.

He arrived in Gainesville last winter and since his arrival, Gator nation has been bombarded by how much Florida's new Director of Football Strength and Conditioning has changed them physically.

"I put on about five-pounds of muscle," said Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. "We have before and after pictures and you can see transformations all across the team."

"Last year I was playing at like 212, and I was felt out of shape a little bit. Now I went from 212 to 227 and 13 percent body fat and I had 18 percent," said running back Lamical Perine. "That was a good change for me and I feel good."

"The way we lift and the way we work out it's a lot different," said offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor. "My body transformed a lot."

The physical transformations are obvious - you would have to be blind not to see them. However, some of the quiet and most important transformations have been mental.

"The first two seasons, I didn't really take care of my body," said wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland. "I feel like this offseason, after my hamstring injury in the spring, I just kind of got myself together and started working on my body wise and trying to get in the weight room and trying to do things the right way - just taking care my body and doing the right way."

"Just football related exercises that translates to the field," said Trask. "It is definitely going to help with our stamina and injury prevention."

"It is the best that I have ever felt ever in my life," added wide receiver Freddie Swain. "I'm bigger, I'm faster, it's just all around in the weight room. The whole team is just bigger and better. It's just we have structure in there now. Everyone is bought in and everybody wants to get bigger, faster. Theres competition in there."

This competition in the weight room has also had another effect. According to several team members, the team has been unified under Savage's program.

"I think we're closer as a team and really understanding how to work as a team," said cornerback Marco Wilson. "How to care for each other and not just run around and be individuals and just care about trying to get to the next level just for yourself...I think the attitude has really changed. The work ethic has changed.

"Savage's program is what changed," stated Wilson. "Along with coach Mullen's guidance, coach Savage thats who we spend most of our time with - we train with him every day. He just doesn't let us settle for less. He is always on us and allowed us to grow and help us mature with how we handle things. He makes us think about how we want to be known as and thats whats really important. You don't want to embarrass this program thats been known for greatness. We just want to be known as the next great team that came through Florida."