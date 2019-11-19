A Florida player has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

A source tells GatorsTerritory’s Corey Bender that Nick Sproles has put his name into the portal as a grad transfer.

The redshirt junior appeared in just three games for the Gators in 2018 as Florida's third-string quarterback.

Next season the Gators will have quite the conundrum at quarterback.

Feleipe Franks, Florida's starter at the beginning of the season, is rehabbing from his dislocated, broken ankle that sidelined him early on in the season. If he returns he will have to fight now starter Kyle Trask and Emory Jones for the starting role.

The Gators are also set to welcome Anthony Richardson to the room with this next recruiting class.



