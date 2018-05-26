E.J. Liddell, a four-star forward playing for Brad Beal Elite in the Nike EYBL is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game heading into this weekend’s EYBL session at the Boo Williams Complex in Hampton, Va.

The 6-foot-7 forward, the No. 43 ranked prospect in the Rivals150 is productive defensively regularly recording three defensive stops (charges, blocks, deflections that lead to steals) per game.

Liddell holds offers from Florida, DePaul, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri and others.