GatorsTerritory - Nine Florida Gators invited to virtual NFL Combine

Nothing went according to plan in 2020 and that will now include the 2021 NFL Draft Combine. Held each year in Indianapolis, the NFL Draft Combine brings the best of the best draft-eligible college football plays to one building to be poked, prodded, measured, timed, and tested by all 32 NFL teams. To be invited is to be considered one of the top prospects in that year's draft. It's an opportunity to solidify or raise your draft stock, but due to the pandemic, the combine will not be held in its normal fashion.

Florida had nine players invited this year in Marco Wilson, Stone Forsythe, Evan McPherson, Shawn Davis, T.J. Slaton, Trevon Grimes, Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask, and Kadarius Toney.

While the group will not be going to Indianapolis, it is still an honor to be considered one of the best players in the draft.

Instead of the annual combine in Indianapolis, all players will be working out at their university's Pro Day. The NFL has worked closely with universities across the country to provide accurate in-person measurements, while psychological evaluations and interviews will be done virtually. Florida's Pro Day is closed to the public, but Florida will have some coverage on its social media platforms.



