One of the nation's elite sophomores reeled in another big-time scholarship offer on Tuesday morning.

Samuel M'Pemba, the 12th-ranked prospect overall in the 2023 class, now has the opportunity to strap up the pads for another SEC program after receiving the green light from the University of Florida. The St. Louis native recently relocated to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will be a top target for Dan Mullen's staff going forward.