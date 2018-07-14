Top-ranked cornerback for 2020: 'I'm really feeling Florida.'
UF is expected to welcome in a boatload of blue-chip prospects for July 27's Friday Night Lights, with multiple five-star defenders highlighting that list, including Jacksonville Trinity Christian'...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news