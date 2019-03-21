Just over a week ago, the Florida Gators made it past the first round of cuts for the top-ranked safety in the class of 2020.

Rivals100 prospect R.J. Mickens recently announced the top 11 schools he is considering, with the Gators being one of the programs that landed on his list.

Mickens, who hails from Southlake, Texas, broke down why his list features Florida and what appeals to him about the school.