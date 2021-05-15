** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

For Oscar Delp, the nation's top-ranked tight end on Rivals, the month of June is expected to play a major role in his highly-anticipated decision later this year.

Four official visits are scheduled for next month, while the Rivals100 prospect is also expected to take an unofficial visit to Clemson on June 3. Georgia (June 4-6), Florida (June 11-13), Michigan (June 14-16) and South Carolina (June 25-27) are the suitors that secured official visits, so there is a chance Delp could schedule one more before it's all said and done.

"I think after I take all those visits, I'll have an idea of where I want to go," Delp told Gators Territory. "I want to wait until I get out to a couple of games before I commit. My mom's birthday is Sept. 30, so I was planning on committing sometime in September. I might just wait until her birthday and do it for her."