GatorsTerritory - No. 1 TE target continues to favor Dan Mullen's program

Not a whole lot has changed in the recruitment of the No. 3 tight end on Rivals and South Carolina native, Jaleel Skinner.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound pass catcher has reeled in scholarship offers from roughly two-dozen schools, but it's the University of Florida that continues to sit atop his list. Last month, I submitted a Rivals FutureCast prediction in favor of the Gators as well.

Skinner, the 155th-ranked player overall, opens up about his recent virtual visit with the Gators, why they are leading the way in his recruitment, his relationship with Dan Mullen and more.

