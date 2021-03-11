GatorsTerritory - No. 1 TE target continues to favor Dan Mullen's program

No. 1 TE target continues to favor Dan Mullen's program
Not a whole lot has changed in the recruitment of the No. 3 tight end on Rivals and South Carolina native, Jaleel Skinner.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound pass catcher has reeled in scholarship offers from roughly two-dozen schools, but it's the University of Florida that continues to sit atop his list. Last month, I submitted a Rivals FutureCast prediction in favor of the Gators as well.
Skinner, the 155th-ranked player overall, opens up about his recent virtual visit with the Gators, why they are leading the way in his recruitment, his relationship with Dan Mullen and more.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
GT: Talk about your recent virtual visit with Dan Mullen's staff. How did everything go?
"It was in February. I got to see a lot of things, like the new things getting built and I actually liked that. It's coming together soon and hopefully it will be finished getting built in 2022. I got to see a lot of the campus and talk to a lot of the coaches as well."
GT: Talk about your relationship with Tim Brewster. I know you guys communicate day in and day out.
"One thing about coach Brewster, he is going to speak his mind and he's going to keep everything real with you. He's going to tell you the truth and tell you what you need to hear and not what you want to hear. That's one thing I really like about the guy."
GT: Is Florida the school recruiting you the hardest right now?
"They're one of the schools recruiting me the hardest right now."
