Florida was rewarded for its season efforts with a New Year's Six bowl.

The Gators are now headed to the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29 and will face Michigan.

This is the third meeting in four seasons between the two teams with the Wolverines beating the Gators all four times. This match up also sets up a potential reunion with Jim McElwain, who is an assistant at Michigan - however McElwain is currently connected with the head coaching job at Central Michigan.

Dan Mullen's men earned one of the spots after winning the final three games of the season and finishing the season with a 9-3 record.

“I think about it all week,” Florida nickel Chauncey Gardner-Johnson said after beating Florida State about playing in a New Year's Six Bowl. "Everybody expects us to be one of these top-tier teams. [Saturday] showed that we can play four quarters, 60 minutes, and when things go wrong we’re not going to panic. We’re going to keep fighting, and that’s what we did.

"You look at it, we fought. We’ve been fighting all year," added Gardner-Johnson. “The Georgia game, that was a close game all the way to the fourth quarter. The Missouri game, we were still emotionally down, but we responded with South Carolina. We were down, what? 17 points? We came back and fought. Idaho, we were clicking on all cylinders. ... We brought the same intensity to this game and made everybody play better.”

Although the Gators eagerly watched where they would play, after finishing 4-7 in 2017, this team is just eager to compete at this level.

"I’m just happy to be there," said linebacker David Reese. "We got finals coming up, and then we’re gonna practice hard. And we’re looking forward to a win and trying to get a great head start for next year.”

According to Florida's head coach, he wants to his players to enjoy the postseason and makes sure they make those extra practice count.

“I’ll make sure our players enjoy the bowl game. I think that’s always huge,” Mullen said after the FSU win. “I love the bowl system. I think it’s a reward of the guys working hard for a great season, you know what I mean?

“They’ll get to experience something they haven’t experienced before, go to a new location, enjoy it. We have a pretty good schedule for them. Celebrate it. The focus No. 1, though, is winning the game. Make sure we do what we need."

