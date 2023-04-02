No. 11 Florida Falls in Series Finale to Gamecocks. The Gators return home for a three-game series against No. 19 Auburn at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium this Thursday through Saturday.





COLUMBIA, S.C. - The 11th-ranked Florida softball team fell in the series finale to South Carolina, 3-0, Sunday afternoon at Carolina Softball Stadium.





The Gators (26-9, 4-5 SEC) and the Gamecocks (26-9, 3-6 SEC) squared off for the finale game of the series as right-handed starter Elizabeth Hightower (11-5) went up against Gamecocks right-hander Donnie Gobourne (6-1) in the circle.





Hightower pitched four complete innings in the circle and held South Carolina to four hits, four walks and three runs, two of which were earned, while reliever Rylee Trlicek closed out the final two innings in relief and only relinquished one hit and one walk. Gobourne went the distance in the circle for a complete-game, one hit, shutout with four walks and a hit-by-pitch.





Florida loaded the bases in the top of the 1st inning when Gobourne walked Kendra Falby, hit Charla Echols with the first pitch and walked Pal Egan with two outs before she got out of the jam.





Hightower returned the favor in the bottom half of the 1st inning when she retired the side in order via a pair of groundouts and a flyout.





South Carolina went on to break onto the scoreboard first with via a solo home run to left field by Riley Blampied to lead off the 2nd inning to take an initial 1-0 and added two more in the bottom of the third via a double and an error to extend its lead to 3-0.





The Gators threatened in the top of the 4th inning when Sam Roe drew a one-out walk and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch over the catcher's head, but managed to get out of the inning unscathed.





Florida made one more push at a rally in the top of the 7th inning when Katie Kistler doubled off of Gobourne for UF's first hit of the game, but the rally stalled as Gobourne closed out the game with a strikeout.





The Gators return home to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium this Thursday through Saturday with a three-game series against No. 19 Auburn.









(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)