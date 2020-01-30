Although Florida was unable to come out on top against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Mike White's staff once again played host to an important target in the 2021 class.

Dallan "Deebo" Coleman, who is tabbed as the 11th-ranked shooting guard on Rivals, made yet another trip to Gainesville this past weekend. If you recall, Coleman was in attendance for UF's in-state matchup with Florida State on Nov. 10 as well.

The Gators may have lost 61-72 to the Bears, but Coleman came away impressed with how they were able to perform against the top-ranked team in the country.