TALLAHASSEE, Fla.-- The streak is officially over.

No. 11 Florida snapped its five-year losing streak to Florida State on Saturday, with the Gators exiting Doak Campbell Stadium with a 41-14 victory.

It was a tale of two halves in Tallahassee.

The Florida defense came out with some intensity, forcing the 'Noles to go three-and-out five times in the first half, but the UF offense failed to take advantage of their opportunities in order to put FSU away.

Dan Mullen's offense was able to secure just 13 points off those opportunities, with just six points being recorded on three trips to the red-zone.

Florida's lone touchdown of the half came in the second quarter, when a nice block by Martez Ivey allowed Lamical Perine to run 74-yards to the house to give UF the 10-0 lead.

Down by 13 and facing 3rd-and-11, Deondre Francois ran for the first down and switched the pendulum for the first time towards the home team. Francois would complete the drive by finding Cam Akers, who hauled in a one-handed 15-yard touchdown.

The Gators would take a six-point lead into the break.

While UF failed to take advantage of its opportunities in the first half, they didn't let those opportunities pass them by after halftime.

Florida kicked off the half with momentum, running down FSU's gut for the first time on Saturday afternoon. The Gators were quickly in the red-zone and this time they were able to convert with Franks hitting Josh Hammond for a three-yard touchdown.

Just a few minutes later, the Gators offense would take advantage of another FSU mistake.

Jachai Polite continued his domination of the Florida State offensive line with a strip-sack fumble that was recovered by CeCe Jefferson. That set up the field very nicely for Feleipe Franks and the offense.

With great pass protection from both Perine and offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, Franks stepped up in the pocket and delivered a nice strike to Trevon Grimes for the 22-yard touchdown.

FSU showed some life in the third quarter, however, when Francois was able to scramble for 34-yards, setting up the quarterback's four-yard touchdown run.

Florida's lead was cut to 13.

The Gators quickly answered when Franks found a wide open Van Jefferson for the 38-yard touchdown.

Florida's daggers came out on the next drive when Trey Dean made his first career interception and took the pick back past midfield.

GAME BALL: Jachai Polite earned the game ball this week after going completely beast mode on Saturday. The Florida defensive end now has 11 sacks this season. The Last Florida player to reach that numbers was Derrick Harvey in 2006. Polite is just two away from the current record of 13 sacks in a single season, which is held by Alex Brown.

MEDICAL REPORT: Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland left the game in the first quarter after falling awkwardly in his attempt to catch a long ball from Feleipe Franks.

Cleveland was taken straight to the locker room and was in visible pain, appearing to hold his collar bone.

The wide receiver did not return to the game.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Gators will await their bowl game fate next week.