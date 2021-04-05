Not only are nearly two-dozen schools competing for Jayden Wayne's commitment, but several UF coaches are making their case to have the sophomore in their future positional rooms as well.

Wayne, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound prospect in the 2023 class, oozes with versatility and is labeled as a strong-side defensive end on Rivals. He checks in as the 13th-ranked player overall and is expected to make strong run for the No. 1 overall spot before closing the book on his prep carer.

In addition to recently receiving the green light from the Gators, Wayne possesses offers from USC, Notre Dame, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Oregon among others.