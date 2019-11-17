The No. 15 Florida Gators are on the road for the first time this season to take on the unranked UConn Huskies.

Going into the season, the Gators were expected to be a Final Four contender, but after a loss to in-state rival Florida State, some are doubting their postseason success. But this is basketball, and one loss does not determine a team’s season. The Gators haven’t even dipped their toes into SEC play yet, but some are already saying their season is over.

They’ll try to use this road game to prove those doubters wrong.

“It’s high level, I mean that’s a big-time program, a great opportunity for us so we’ll see,” said head coach Mike White.

Mike White's men are coming off of their second win of the season, and this road game won’t be easy for this young hoops team. With only one senior on the team and six freshman, a lot of these guys have never experienced what it’s like to take away that home court advantage.

“We’ll talk about playing on the road the first time especially, you know, with these young guys,” said White.

The Gators game plan is to block out all the noise and enjoy the experience.

“Not letting our emotions get the best of us, understanding that it’s going to be very, very difficult,” said White. “The environment, I’m sure, will be terrific. The travel, meals, hotel, I mean it’s going to be the first go-round for all these guys. So, what we’re going to have to do more than anything is really lock in on the game plan, lock in on simply one possession at a time and how to stop, how to get a great shot.”

Senior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. will be an important part of that plan. After transferring to Florida, he’s quickly become a very important player, leading the team with 14.3 points and 12 rebounds across a three-game spread. His mindset is that consistency is key.

“We’ve just got to be consistent in how we prepare every day,” he said. “Practice, we got to have a full-on practice, consistence throughout. Warm-ups, shoot around, all that type of stuff. I think that has an effect on the game. And if we do that, I think we’ll come out and be a lot more prepared than we have been so far.”

The Huskies have some impressive shooters that could pose a challenge for this Florida team - their biggest weapon being senior guard Christian Vital. In just two games, he’s put up 21.5 points and snatched up 11.5 rebounds. He’s shooting at 36.7 percent and 35.3 percent behind the three-point line.

UConn is averaging 88 points per game at home in the two games they’ve played this season. We’ve yet to see how Florida will perform on the road, but at home they’re only averaging about 64 points per game. They’ll have to focus on keeping the ball in their hands and taking advantage of every opportunity to score if they want to bring the win back to Gainesville.

“We’re trying to get good at driving it, and we’re trying to get good at shooting it,” said White. “Throwing fouls, the whole thing. We don’t want to be one dimensional, we’ve been one dimensional for a while.

This road test could set the tone for the rest of the season for the Gators. It’ll give everyone a chance to see how they’ll perform on the road and give the guys on the team a chance to silence the sceptics.

“It’s a road environment, so that’s big time,” said Blackshear. “A really good team on both sides of the floor and we understand that it’s a big environment, big game for us and we’ve got to continue to grow.”