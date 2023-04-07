No. 15 Gators Take Series Over No. 19 Tigers. Florida leads the series 2-0 over Auburn and will close it out Saturday at 1 p.m. (ET) on SEC Network.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 15th-ranked Florida softball team earned its second Southeastern Conference series win of the year behind a 6-3 victory over No. 19 Auburn in the second game series Friday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Gators (28-9, 6-5 SEC) earned the victory over the Tigers (28-12, 6-5 SEC) behind a solid performance at the plate and several stellar defensive gems. Seven batters in the lineup collected eight total hits in the effort as Charla Echols' 2-for-4 performance with three RBI led the way along with Pal Egan's two-run home run. Reagan Walsh collected one RBI going 1-for-1 with a SAC fly in the 4th inning.

Florida wasted no time in putting a run on the scoreboard as they struck for one run to go ahead 1-0 over Auburn. Skylar Wallace led off the game with a double to the gap in left center field to put a runner in scoring position, which was then followed up by a SAC bunt from Kendra Falby.

With Wallace at third and one out, Charla Echols ripped a shot back up the middle to plate Wallace for the first run of the game and her 44th RBI of the year.

The Tigers bounced back to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the 3rd inning of action. Nelia Peralta lifted the first pitch offered off the top of the UF bullpen for her sixth home run of the year.

The Gators responded in the home half of the 3rd inning to retake the lead 3-1. Pal Egan swatted her fifth home run of the season that plated Reagan Walsh who reached in the prior at-bat with a line drive single to left field.

Florida extended its lead in the bottom of the 4th inning after Auburn made a change in the circle. Emmah Rolfe replaced starter Annabelle Widra (8-3) at the top of the inning and UF proceeded to load the bases after a leadoff single from Avery Goelz and back-to-back walks drawn by Wallace and Falby.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Echols notched two more RBI with a single up the middle of the Tigers defense that scored Goelz and Wallace to push the lead out to 5-1 and Walsh extended the lead to 6-1 when she plated Falby on a SAC fly down the right field line.

Auburn responded in the top half of the 5th inning with a two-run home run that closed down the lead to 6-3. Peralta went deep to left center field for the second time of tonight's game after her teammate Rose Roach reached via a leadoff walk.

The two-run shot prompted a call to the bullpen by the Gators as Rylee Trlicek replaced right-handed starter Elizabeth Hightower (12-5) in the circle with no outs and then proceeded to retire the side on just five pitches. Trlicek remained effected for the final two innings of action and limited AU to just a pair of singles for her second save of the season.

Florida and Auburn are set to close out the series Saturday at 1 p.m. (ET) on SEC Network. The series finale will also be the team's annual "Yellow Game" which the program will wear yellow accents on the uniforms in addition to the traditional Sunflower Saturday look to help bring awareness and show support to all those effected by pediatric cancer.