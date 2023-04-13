No. 15 Gators to Host No. 12 Bulldogs Sold Out Top 15 Southeastern Conference Showdown For the first time in program history all three games of this weekend's series SEC series are sold out.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 15th-ranked Florida softball team returns to Southeastern Conference play with a three-game series against No. 12 Georgia at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium this Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m. All three games of the series are sold out, which marks the first time in program history that UF has achieved the feat.

The Gators (29-10, 6-6 SEC) enter the weekend after it took a midweek contest against UNF, 6-1, this past Wednesday and look to build on their second SEC series victory over Auburn last weekend when they face the Bulldogs (31-8, 11-3 SEC). UGA currently sits in second place in the conference standings, while UF is tied for sixth.

Georgia enters the weekend series after it downed Georgia Southern, 9-1 (5 innings), in midweek action and taking two games in the series, 4-3 & 4-0, against Arkansas before falling in the series finale, 4-3.

Florida's Skylar Wallace has been electric at the plate in both conference and non-conference action, but against SEC competition she is batting .441 (15-for-34) with 14 runs scored, eight RBI and nine walks, which includes a double, three triples and two home runs. Following Wallace in conference play is Sam Roe (.320) and Reagan Walsh (.290) who hold batting averages above or around the .300 mark.

In the circle, Rylee Trlicek and Elizabeth Hightower have recoded three wins each in conference games with Trlicek holding a team-best 2.07 ERA in league action.

For the Bulldogs, they hold a league best team batting average of .313 in SEC play and also lead the league in runs scored (73), doubles (20), home runs (26) and RBI (68). They're led at the plate in by a trio of players in Lyndi Rae Davis (.444), Sara Mosley (.367) and Jayda Kearney (.349) who all rank inside the Top 10 individual batting averages in conference play only. In the circle, Shelby Walters ranks eighth with a 1.50 ERA in league play just ahead of Trlicek whose 2.07 ERA ranks ninth among SEC pitchers.

Two seniors will be recognized for their contributions to the Florida softball program as Trlicek and Bryn Thomas will be celebrated prior to Saturday's game.

Promotion Schedule Friday, April 14 | Tykes Weekend

* Free Tykes Weekend poster for the first 500 fans.

* Tykes photo station located at Kids Corner.

Saturday, April 15 | Tykes Weekend | Senior Day (Rylee Trlicek & Bryn Thomas)

* Post-game autograph session.

* Rylee Trlicek and Bryn Thomas Senior Day Recognition.

* Tykes photo station located at Kids Corner.

Sunday, April 16 | Tykes Weekend

* Free Tykes weekend t-shirt for the first 100 fans.

* Post-game kids run the bases presented by Campus USA.

* Tykes photo station located at kids corner.





