No. 2 Florida Use Road Best for Win at No. 18 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - A couple of 10.0s by Florida’s Leanne Wong and season highs on a pair of events helped Florida take the win tonight at Arkansas. No. 2 Florida gymnastics was just a fraction off its season-high, claiming a 197.875 - 197.40 win at No. 18 in front of a record crowd of 11,031 at the Bud Walton Arena.

Florida’s 197.875 stands as the nation’s eighth-highest as the season’s enters its second month.

TONIGHT’S MEET Florida equaled the nation’s high uneven bars total for the second time this season to open Friday’s competition. Highlighting the lineup was Leanne Wong’s second 10.0 bars mark of the season. Three other Gators posted collegiate or season high bars marks Friday - Trinity Thomas (9.975), Kayla DiCello (9.925) and Victoria Nguyen (9.90).

Payton Richards led off Florida’s vault lineup with the evening’s winning mark of 9.925 - a season best for Richards. Thomas shared second at 9.9 with Arkansas’ Frankie Price.

Thomas anchored the Gators’ floor set with a 9.95, sharing the event win with Arkansas’ Lauren Williams. Wong also posted a 9.90 and Rachel Baumann turned in a 9.875 for the second consecutive week.

Wong finished her evening just as she started it - with a 10.0. The sophomore closed her evening with her second perfect mark of 2023 on balance beam. DiCello also turned in her second collegiate best of the night, with a 9.95 to take second overall. Florida’s beam total of 49.60 set the team season high on the event.

It was a Gator all-around sweep. Wong took her second consecutive all-around win and third of 2023 at 39.775. Thomas was second (39.70) and DiCello was third (39.475).

GATOR PERFORMANCE NOTES:

* Florida’s 197.875 is the team’s road high of 2023.

* Leanne Wong is one of three in the nation with a 10.0 on bars in 2023 and the first with multiple UB perfect marks.

* This is the second meet of 2023 Wong turned in 10.0s for both bars and beam. She and Sunisa Lee of Auburn are the only two with multiple beam 10.0s in 2023.

* At least one 10.0 has been scored by a Gator in four of the five meets of 2023. Seven 10.0s from Wong (2 bars, 2 beam) and Thomas (1 each for vault, beam, floor) leads all programs.

* Payton Richards picks up her third vault title of her career - and first since 2020. Her 9.925 tonight is a season-high

* Thomas posted her second-consecutive near perfect bars mark of 9.975. It is the third time she’s earned the mark in her five 2023 bars performances.

* Collegiate bests equaled or set tonight:

* Kayla DiCello - 9.925 (bars), beam (9.95)

* Leanne Wong - 10.0 (bars & beam)

RECORDS: Florida (7-0, 4-0 SEC), Arkansas (2-3, 1-3 SEC) THE SERIES: Florida leads 49-3.

National Rank: Florida - Florida is No. 2 in the Jan. 30 Road to Nationals rankings Arkansas - The Gymbacks are No. 18

UP NEXT:

A Florida fan favorite is next as the 17th Annual Gators Link to Pink versus Missouri is Friday in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. No. 2 Florida at No. 18 Arkansas Final Team Totals Feb. 3, 2023

● Bud Walton Arena (11,031 - sellout) Team Vault Bars Beam Floor Total

Florida 49.400 49.625 49.600 49.250 197.875

Arkansas 49.275 49.300 49.350 49.475 197.400