No. 2 Florida Win at No. 11 Alabama



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Gators gymnastics got a positive vibe during the team’s usual pre-meet coffee run when the barista shared she was hoping for a Florida win.

The team carried that affirmation into its first road action of 2023. No. 2 Florida took a 197.325 – 196.45 win Friday over No. 11 Alabama in front of 11,253 at the Coleman Coliseum.

It’s not a site of many Gator victories. Florida is now 4-17 in dual meet action at Alabama, with those wins coming in 1979, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Coach Rowland Said: “The Gators had a solid meet tonight. Warm-ups were super calm, super confident. Everyone was just really chill, which was nice to see. We had a few lineup changes after warm-ups. Nothing fazed the Gators. They took ownership of their (lineup) spot and ownership of their role. They took it one routine at a time tonight.”– Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland

TONIGHT’S MEET It was a Gator all-around sweep Friday. Super Senior Trinity Thomas took her 27th all-around win at 39.65, followed by freshman Kayla DiCello (39.50) and sophomore Leanne Wong (39.45).

Florida opened the meet on uneven bars. The final four Gators all posted marks of 9.9 or better, including Thomas and DiCello sharing the win at 9.925. Victoria Nguyen and Wong shared third at 9.9 with Alabama’s Luisa Blanco.

On vault, Thomas shared the evening’s event title with Alabama’s Jordyn Paradise at 9.9. It was Thomas’ third consecutive vault win of 2023 and the 20th of her career. Senior Payton Richards’ season-best 9.875 shared third with Alabama’s Lily Hudson.

The last two SEC Gymnasts of the Year – Thomas and Alabama’s Luisa Blanco (2021) – shared the evening’s floor exercise win at 9.95. The Tide’s Lilly Hudson was third (9.925).

The Gators closed the meet with a six-for-six balance beam set. For the second consecutive meet, DiCello posted a collegiate best 9.925. That mark won her second event title of the evening. Alabama’s Ella Burgess was second at 9.9 while Wong and Thomas shared third at 9.875.

GATOR PERFORMANCE NOTES:

* Gator event winners:

* Vault: Trinity Thomas 9.90

* Uneven Bars: Kayla DiCello & Trinity Thomas 9.925

* Balance Beam: Kayla DiCello 9.925

* Floor Exercise: Trinity Thomas 9.95

* All-Around: Trinity Thomas 39.65 * The four event titles pushes Thomas’ school-record total of wins to 122. She is the only Gator with more than 100 event wins.

* DiCello’s wins on uneven bars and balance beam are her first apparatus wins as a Gator. She won the season opener’s all-around.

* Collegiate bests equaled or set tonight:

* Kayla DiCello – 9.925 (bars & beam - collegiate), 39.50 (all-around)

Be the Change You Want to See in the World: Friday was Alabama’s first Be the Change You Want to See in the World meet. Gator gymnasts joined the Tide for this equality themed meet, wearing colored hair ribbons showing support for various causes.

RECORDS: Florida (5-0, 2-0 SEC), Alabama (2-1, 1-1 SEC )

THE SERIES: Alabama leads 72-51-2.

National Rank: Florida – Florida is No. 2 in the Jan. 16 Road to Nationals rankings Alabama – The Tide are No. 11

UP NEXT: It’s an early start for Alumni Night next Friday when Florida plays host to No. 17 Georgia.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 at 5:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center





No. 2 Florida at No. 11 Alabama Final Team Totals

Jan. 20, 2023 ● Coleman Coliseum (11,253) Team Vault Bars Beam Floor Total

Florida 49.250 49.425 49.350 49.300 197.350

Alabama 49.100 48.675 49.250 49.425 196.450