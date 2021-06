OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

East St. Louis' Miles McVay measures in at 6-foot-7, 336 pounds and is labeled as the 14th-ranked player overall in the class of 2023. He also suits up at one of the more critical positions in offensive tackle, so it's no surprise a slew of programs have already highlighted him as a top priority.