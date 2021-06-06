No. 2 safety Kamari Wilson: '(Florida's) really made me feel like I'm home'
OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021While the Gators rolled out the red carpet for 13 official visitors, there was a highly-regarded unofficial vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news