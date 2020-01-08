News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 13:01:55 -0600') }} football Edit

No. 2 TE in 2021 class has family in the Sunshine State, will visit UF

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

With tight end being a focal point in Dan Mullen's offensive attack, it's no surprise seeing Florida continuing to prioritize the position across multiple graduating classes.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}