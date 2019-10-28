News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 08:50:19 -0500') }} football Edit

No. 2 TE in 2021 class is intrigued by Kyle Pitts' success under Mullen

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Florida is already armed with a tight end commitment for the class of 2020, while five-star prospect Darnell Washington continues to be prioritized by UF's staff as well.

However, the 2021 class remains a little bit more uncertain with several tight ends squarely on the Gators' radar. One of those underclassmen is Hudson Wolfe, the nation's second-ranked tight end on Rivals.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}