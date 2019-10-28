Florida is already armed with a tight end commitment for the class of 2020, while five-star prospect Darnell Washington continues to be prioritized by UF's staff as well.

However, the 2021 class remains a little bit more uncertain with several tight ends squarely on the Gators' radar. One of those underclassmen is Hudson Wolfe, the nation's second-ranked tight end on Rivals.

