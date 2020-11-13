OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

It has been an interesting year for not only one of the premier wide receiver prospects in the class of 2022 but arguably the fastest prospect regardless of position as well.

Erriyon Knighton, the second-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2022, had initially planned to focus on track and not play in 2020 but then opted back in just prior to the season. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior has posted elite times of 10.2 in the 100-yard dash and a national record of 20.33 in the 200-yard dash.

However, the Tampa (Fla.) Hillsborough athlete isn't just a track star playing football. Over a dozen football programs, including Florida, extended offers several months ago and are pleased with Knighton's continued progression, as the top-25 prospect checks in with 471 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns through seven games.