No. 23 Florida Falls to Vanderbilt in Game One

Jud Fabian (2-for-4) hit his 14th home run of the campaign, but the Commodores scored three unanswered runs from the sixth inning on to take the premiere. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – No. 23 Florida came up short on Friday night as Vanderbilt claimed a 5-4 walk-off victory to take the series opener.

The Gators (21-13, 5-8 SEC) jumped on the Commodores (24-9, 6-7 SEC) in the top of the first, as leadoff man Colby Halter drew a walk followed by a two-run blast off the bat of Jud Fabian for a 2-0 Florida lead. The home run marked Fabian's 14th of the year and 46th of his career.

Florida starter Hunter Barco recorded two quick outs in the bottom half, but Vanderbilt mounted a two-out rally and plated a run on a Jack Bulger infield single to third to cut the deficit to one. The Commodores brought the score back even at 2-2 in the second on a Calvin Hewett solo home run to left center.

Barco was relieved by Nick Ficarrotta in the third, with the right-hander blanking the Commodores and paving the way for Florida to regain a 3-2 advantage the following half inning. Wyatt Langford led off the top of the fourth with a double to right center, then came around to score on a one-out double down the left-field line by Kendrick Calilao. After another scoreless frame from Ficarrotta, Florida extended its lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth as Deric Fabian scored via a two-out, RBI single through the right side by Langford.

Ficarrotta produced another zero in the bottom of the fifth, but the Commodores knotted things up again in the sixth. Vanderbilt plated the first run on a Jonathan Vastine sacrifice fly to center, while Tate Kolwyck scored on a passed ball to tie the score at 4-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Commodores put a pair of runners in scoring position with one man down. Right-handed reliever Ryan Slater used a strikeout to notch the second out, but the Gators turned to relief ace Blake Purnell for the final out of the inning. Purnell needed just two pitches to induce a 3-1 groundout, navigating the Orange & Blue away from damage and sending the game into the eighth.

After a scoreless eighth inning from Purnell, the Commodores got to the Gators in the bottom of the ninth. Vanderbilt loaded up the bases with no outs and Bulger came through with a walk-off single to right center, bringing home Enrique Bradfield Jr. for the winning run.

Vanderbilt reliever Thomas Schultz (2-1) earned the victory after tossing 1 2/3 shutout innings with zero hits and three strikeouts.

Purnell was saddled with the loss, allowing one earned run across 1 1/3 frames. The right-hander gave up three hits and two walks while striking out two.

Barco lasted just two innings on the mound and received a no-decision after allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk. The Florida ace struck out four.

Vanderbilt starting pitcher Chris McElvain was handed a no-decision as well, pitching four innings and allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two.

J. Fabian (2-for-4) and Langford (2-for-4) picked up multiple hits in game one.

NOTABLES

* J. Fabian launched his 14th home run of the season and the 46th of his career.

* Fabian is now one home run away for tying Mike Zunino (47 homers) for fifth on Florida's all-time home run list.

* Barco's two-inning start marked his shortest of the 2022 campaign.

* Florida is now 142-77-1 all-time against Vanderbilt.

* The Gators hold a 56-48-1 record against the Commodores in Nashville.

* Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan is 29-19 vs. Vanderbilt.

* That includes an 8-11 mark on the road.

* Florida has won six of the last 11 meetings and 12 of the previous 19 against Vanderbilt.

* J. Fabian and Langford both drove in runs on Friday night.

* The trio of Thompson, Langford and J. Fabian has recorded an RBI in 30 of 34 games this year while picking up hits in 33 of 34 games.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On the key moments in the loss…

"It happened before the ninth. This has nothing to do with Blake. He's been great for us all year long. I thought offensively we were good. We changed their starter after five and some change or so. They went straight to [Patrick] Reilly and then went to Schultz there at the end. We saw their three best arms. I can sum this game up really in the top of the sixth. Did a four-pitch walk to start the inning with a two-run lead. Once again, we figured out a way to give up two runs with one hit. Then in the eighth they started the inning with a 3-0 count to B.T. and figured out a way to come back into the count."

On the pitching…

"We had Phil [Abner] come in left on left. First fastball he threw was a really good one to Vastine. Then we run the count to 3-1 and there's a sac fly. We go strike one then throw three straight balls. That's obviously a good hitter's count and he got the fly ball to center for another run. We are just figuring out ways to not make big pitches when we need to. I can't blame the offense tonight, we scored four runs. Certainly looking back on how they scored four of their runs, if you make a couple of pitches here or there, it's a different ballgame."

On losing the lead…

"You got to figure out a way to get the ball across the plate. I thought we pitched really good for three innings. When your starter goes two, we need somebody to step up and go four or five. We weren't able to do that. We are pitching well enough to stay in games, but we aren't pitching well enough to win games."

UP NEXT

The Gators and Commodores meet in game two on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network).