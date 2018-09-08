GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was wrong, the streak did not extend to 32 wins on Saturday.

No. 25 Florida loses the battle in the line of scrimmage and fell 27-16 to Kentucky, ending its 31 game winning streak over the Wildcats.

After losing cornerback Marco Wilson on the opening defensive drive, to what it appears to be a knee injury, the Gators defense looked lost. The group was plagued with missed tackles the entire night, while not recording one quarterback hurry.

As the defense struggled to put the pressure on Kentucky, Feleipe Franks and company had to work under constant pressure as the offense line play continued to be underwhelming.

The Wildcats were able to put points on the board first after Florida safety Brad Stewart was turned around, and Wilson was able to connect with David Bouvier for the 29-yard touchdown.

Florida answered on the ensuing drive, however. Franks led the Gators all the way to the red zone but they could not secure the seven points. Facing a 2nd-and-goal, Fred Johnson missed his assignment and allowed Franks to be sacked and a loss of nine yards. Jordan Scarlett would drop a four-yard gain on the next play and Evan McPherson was called into action. The freshman connected on a 29-yard FG to put UF on the board.

Later in the second quarter, Kadarius Toney provided a much needed lift with two quick first downs, and the drive ended with Franks finding a wide open Moral Stephens for the 18-yard touchdown.

However, the Wildcats' ground game was hard to contain on the night for the Gators. James Houston was able to force a fumble, and CJ Henderson was able to pick off Wilson on two separate drives, preventing the Wildcats to take back the lead, however, the Gators were not able to benefit directly from either takeaway.

Florida's problem containing both Wilson and running back Benny Snell continued in the second half.

Gators linebacker Rayshad Jackson misses a tackle on Asim Rose, exchanging a two-yard loss for a nine-yard gain, setting up Kentucky for a 24-yard touchdown rush by Wilson.

The Wildcats would add one more touchdown in the third quarter when Wilson found Lynn Bowden for a 54-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game.

The Gators were able to make it a one score game, but Kentucky was able to hold on in the closing minutes with solid running - although the illegal substitution against Florida's defense that gifted Kentucky five drives certainly did not help.

GAME BALL: CJ Henderson receives our game ball. Although quarterback Feleipe Franks continues to improve, the Gators cornerback made two critical plays at the end of the first half to prevent a Kentucky score - tackling Snell before finding himself in the end zone and picking off Terry Wilson near the goal line.

SUSPENSIONS: CeCe Jefferson was the lone suspended player for the Gators on Saturday. The defensive end missed his second consecutive game due to an academics issue. Jefferson was one of seven Florida players suspended for the first game of the season; he was the only one not to return.

MEDICAL REPORT: David Reese did not feature in the game this week. The linebacker is still working himself back from an ankle injury that saw him miss the opener.

The Gators are also now watching for an update on cornerback Marco Wilson. Wilson limped off the field after it looked like he injured his right knee.

WHATS NEXT: The Gators will host Colorado State next Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.