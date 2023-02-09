No. 3 Florida Gymnastics Meets No. 15 Missouri for 17th Annual Gators Link to Pink

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 17th Annual Gators Link to Pink sponsored by UF Health is not just a match-up of two top-15 gymnastics teams. When No. 3 Florida and No. 15 Missouri meet Friday, it is also a show of support for the fight against breast cancer.

Friday's meet starts at 6:45 p.m. in the sold-out Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Missouri is Florida's third of four 2023 opponents which advanced to Ft. Worth for the 2022 NCAA Championships. Florida already met Alabama and Auburn in January and open March action at defending champion Oklahoma.

About Gators Link to Pink: Events aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention and treatment will be included at Friday's meet. These meets are part of a Southeastern Conference initiative and most of the league's teams will participate in a "pink" meet this season. Team colors are set aside as the teams wear pink to show their support for the breast cancer fight.

Last Week: Florida opened February with its best road score of the season, claiming a 197.875 - 194.40 win at then No. 18 Arkansas in front of a record Bud Walton crowd of 11,031. A Gator took at least a share of every event title, including a Florida all-around sweep - Leanne Wong (39.775), Trinity Thomas (39.70) and Kayla DiCello (39.475). It's Wong's second all-around total among the nation's top three in 2023 (No. 1 39.825; No. 3 39.775), which includes her second double 10.0 meet of the season. Wong turned in perfect marks in her opening (uneven bars) and closing (balance beam) events. Senior Payton Richards' 9.925 won vault - her third career vault win and first since 2020. Trinity Thomas shared the floor exercise (9.95) title with Arkansas' Lauren Williams.

Missouri comes into Friday's meet off its first home loss of 2023, a 197.275 - 196.625 result to then No. 10 Kentucky. Two Tigers won a share of three event titles versus the Wildcats - Jocelyn Moore - vault/9.95 and Helen Hu - bars/9.90 and beam/9.95.

SEC Weekly Honor for Kayla DiCello After her performance last Friday, Kayla DiCello claims her third SEC Freshman of the Week honor of 2023. DiCello set her balance beam best (9.95), matched her uneven bars high (9.925) and finished a Gator all-around sweep (39.475). She's been honored four times in 2023, claiming Week 2 SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Week.

Last Dual Meeting: When these two teams last met in dual meet action, Florida took a 197.775 - 197.625 road win at then No. 11 Missouri. A Gator won at least a share of four event titles versus the Tigers in that 2022 meeting. Leanne Wong used a 9.95 to win her third consecutive uneven bars title. That same score put her in a four-way tie for the floor title that included Trinity Thomas. Two more event titles were claimed by Thomas. She won her third consecutive balance beam title with a near perfect 9.975 and won her first all-around performance of 2022 at 39.75.