News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 10:43:16 -0500') }} football Edit

No. 3-ranked DT in 2021 reacts to offer from Florida: 'It was just amazing'

Zjvrnhgy7ntz4ouiz0xk
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

The Florida Gators have taken the next step with a laundry list of incoming juniors throughout the course of the summer.

One of the highest ranked 2021 prospects to net an offer from Dan Mullen’s program in recent weeks is Oradell (N.J.) defensive lineman Tywone Malone.

Malone, who received the green light from Florida a couple of weeks ago, broke down his reaction to yet another SEC school dipping into his recruitment.

Gena1ew8yxohipbn8gpq
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}