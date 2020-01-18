A flurry of 2021 prospects have taken to social media in recent weeks and released their top schools.

One of the most recent players to have narrowed down his recruitment is Kaine Williams, who now has just over a handful of programs in his final group.

The Rivals100 safety dropped an SEC-heavy top six on Friday that featured Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

For Williams, multiple factors led to him putting UF in this mix and considering the school as a legitimate option for the next level.