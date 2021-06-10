OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

While the Gators hosted just one prospect for a mid-week official visit, it was certainly a massive one who UF's fan base is certainly familiar with.

Jaleel Skinner, the No. 3 tight end on Rivals, just wrapped up his multi-day stay in Gainesville after visiting just prior to the pandemic as well. The priority target arrived on campus Tuesday and was certainly provided with the red-carpet treatment from the majority of the staff, especially Dan Mullen and Tim Brewster.

When speaking with Gators Territory, Skinner went in-depth on his experience in Gainesville, time spent with Dan Mullen's staff, where the Gators stand in his recruitment following the visit, and more.