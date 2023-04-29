Starter Brandon Sproat fired seven innings of one-run ball behind four Gator homers.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 4 Florida swatted four home runs behind a dominant start by Brandon Sproat to post an 11-1 victory over Missouri in seven innings at Condron Family Ballpark on Friday night.

Sproat was excellent on the hill from the onset, retiring the first six batters he faced in order. He finished with a seven-inning complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. Behind the effort, Tyler Shelnut (2-for-4), Jac Caglianone (1-for-3), BT Riopelle (2-for-3) and Michael Robertson (1-for-3) all launched home runs.

Sproat set down the first six batters he faced while striking out four, allowing the Gators (33-10, 12-7 SEC) to take a six-run lead in the bottom of the second. Riopelle drew a walk and Luke Heyman singled, before Shelnut unloaded on a 1-1 offering for a three-run shot to left-center. Not to be outdone, Caglianone added another three-run homer that same inning, going deep to right-center for his 24th long ball of the year.

Sproat blanked the Tigers (24-17, 5-14 SEC) again in the third, allowing his first baserunner in the fourth as Ross Lovich doubled to left-center. After advancing on a sacrifice fly, Lovich scored on a second sac fly off the bat of Luke Mann.

The Gators quickly got the run back thanks to Robertson's first-career homer, a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the fourth. BT Riopelle later swatted his own solo homer with one down in the fifth to extended Florida's lead to 8-1.

After Sproat produced his second-straight zero in the sixth, Florida tacked on another run in the bottom half. Cade Kurland lined a two-out double and scored on an RBI single to center by Wyatt Langford.

In the bottom of the seventh, Riopelle crossed home on a wild pitch to make it 10-1, bringing UF one swing away from invoking the mercy rule. With runners on second and third, Shelnut ended the matchup at 11-1 with an RBI single to right-center to plate Tucker Talbott.

Sproat (6-2) earned the victory, tossing all seven innings with one run allowed on two hits and one walk. He struck out seven.

Missouri starter Chandler Murphy (3-4) was saddled with the loss after surrendering eight earned runs over five innings. He gave up six hits and four walks while striking out three.

NOTABLES

* Florida won its ninth game via the run rule this season (27.3%).

* The Gators hit four or more home runs for the ninth time this year.

* Sproat improved to 11-2 across his last 17 starts, throwing his second-career complete game.

* Sproat has allowed three earned runs or fewer 14 times in his last 18 starts.

* Caglianone hit his nation-leading 24th home run of the season.

* Robertson connected for his first-career home in the fourth inning.

* Rivera extended his team-leading on-base streak to 16 games.

* Florida has struck out 453 batters in 367 innings – translating to 11.1 per nine innings.

* The Gators have 446 hits through 43 games (10.4 hits/game).

* The Gators have scored in 48.1% of batted innings (165 of 343).

* Florida improved to 29-5 all-time against Missouri including 17-1 in Gainesville.

* The Gators are 24-4 vs. the Tigers under Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan featuring a 13-0 mark at home.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On Sproat's outing…

"I think that may have been one of the most complete games we've played all year long. I said at the end of the game, when Brandon can go seven instead of six, even though it's just three more outs and one more inning, and when Hurston [Waldrep] can do that, that really helps our bullpen. That really shortens the game. I thought he was landing his breaking ball as good as he had all year long for strikes. His changeup was really good. He was really good tonight."

On the offense…

"Obviously, offensively, the three-run homer by Tyler in the second and Jac's three-run homer to build a six-to-nothing lead was big for us and we didn't make any errors, either. We got it done. I know you guys are pleased with games that last under two hours, but it was a complete game for us."

On Sproat's curveball…

"That's part of the things we talked about. It didn't really have to do a whole lot with Missouri, but you guys have seen the games over the last couple of weeks. Teams have tried to jump on Brandon and Hurston's fastballs, so it's more of us being able to, and that's what this game is all about, is making adjustments and other teams trying to make adjustments to our pitchers. It's our responsibility to understand that and see that and make adjustments on our end."

UP NEXT

Florida and Missouri face off in game two on Saturday with coverage on SEC Network+ at 12 p.m. Hurston Waldrep (6-2, 4.50 ERA) toes the slab for the Orange & Blue.





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)