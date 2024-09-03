Advertisement

in other news

How did the Five-Stars Play Week One?

How did the Five-Stars Play Week One?

How did the Five-Stars Play Week One?

Premium contentExternal content
 • Jason Higdon
Turning the Page to the Samford Bulldogs: News, Notes, and More

Turning the Page to the Samford Bulldogs: News, Notes, and More

Turning the Page to the Samford Bulldogs: News, Notes, and More

Premium content
 • Jason Higdon
Chopping it Up with the Gators: Press Conference Recap (9/2)

Chopping it Up with the Gators: Press Conference Recap (9/2)

Chopping it Up with the Gators: Press Conference Recap (9/2)

Premium content
 • Jason Higdon
Billy Napier Press Conference (9/2)

Billy Napier Press Conference (9/2)

Billy Napier Press Conference (9/2)

External content
 • Jason Higdon
Monday Morning Quarterback: Straight to the Point - Don't Flinch

Monday Morning Quarterback: Straight to the Point - Don't Flinch

Monday Morning Quarterback: Straight to the Point - Don't Flinch

Premium content
 • Jason Higdon

in other news

How did the Five-Stars Play Week One?

How did the Five-Stars Play Week One?

How did the Five-Stars Play Week One?

Premium contentExternal content
 • Jason Higdon
Turning the Page to the Samford Bulldogs: News, Notes, and More

Turning the Page to the Samford Bulldogs: News, Notes, and More

Turning the Page to the Samford Bulldogs: News, Notes, and More

Premium content
 • Jason Higdon
Chopping it Up with the Gators: Press Conference Recap (9/2)

Chopping it Up with the Gators: Press Conference Recap (9/2)

Chopping it Up with the Gators: Press Conference Recap (9/2)

Premium content
 • Jason Higdon
Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
No 4 Ranked Player Breaks Down Florida Unofficial Visit
Default Avatar
Jason Higdon  •  1standTenFlorida
Publisher
Twitter
@Jason_Higdon

No 4 Ranked Player Breaks Down Florida Unofficial Visit


One of the top players on the Big Board, regardless of position, checks in from Jacksonville (FL) Bolles High School. His name is Naeem Burroughs.


Naeem Burroughs

Wide Receiver •6'0" | 175 lbs

Class of 2026 @ Bolles | Jacksonville, FL


By The Numbers:

National Ranking 46

State Ranking 4

Position Ranking 8


"The atmosphere was wild as usual whenever I go to watch a game in the swamp. The fans come out loud no matter the opponent, and they come to cheer on the Gators, which is something that I've always noticed."


"What impressed me was that even after the tough loss, Coach G still took his time to come down and speak to me and a couple of other recruits, which really shows that he cares."

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Join the Discussion

Advertisement
Advertisement