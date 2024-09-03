in other news
Turning the Page to the Samford Bulldogs: News, Notes, and More
No 4 Ranked Player Breaks Down Florida Unofficial Visit
One of the top players on the Big Board, regardless of position, checks in from Jacksonville (FL) Bolles High School. His name is Naeem Burroughs.
Wide Receiver •6'0" | 175 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Bolles | Jacksonville, FL
By The Numbers:
National Ranking 46
State Ranking 4
Position Ranking 8
"The atmosphere was wild as usual whenever I go to watch a game in the swamp. The fans come out loud no matter the opponent, and they come to cheer on the Gators, which is something that I've always noticed."
"What impressed me was that even after the tough loss, Coach G still took his time to come down and speak to me and a couple of other recruits, which really shows that he cares."