No. 5/6 Florida Concludes First Day of Bulldog Last Chance. Gators wrap up last chance meet tomorrow.

ATHENS, Ga. - The No. 5/6 Florida men's and women's swimming team earned 14 B-cuts on the first day of the Bulldog Last Chance Meet.

The Gators will wrap up the regular season tomorrow, with prelims starting at 10 am and finals at 4 pm, before looking forward to NCAA Championship competition.

Men's 500 Free Aryan Nehra notched a B-cut and personal-best time of 4:19.29 in the evening session, improving his time by over eight seconds from the morning session.

Brennan Gravley (4:17.91) and Ben Cote (4:20.28) both posted B-cuts in the prelims.

Men's 200 IM In the finals, Billy Jones finished second with a 1:43.90, while Peter Bretzmann secured fourth after touching the wall in 1:46.42, both B-cut times for the Gators.

Men's 50 Free Florida racked up three B-cut times during the evening session, as Edouard Fullum-Huot swam a 19.46, Chance Tirheimer clocked a 19.53, and Dawson Joyce registered a 19.79, three more sub-20 times for Florida's sprinters.

Men's 100 Breast Amro Al-Wir used a time of 52.53 to secure second, while Raphael Rached Windmuller's 52.68 put him in fifth. Both Florida breaststrokers earned B-cuts.

Men's 200 Back Cameron Abaqueta clocked a 1:44.15 to earn a B-cut, finishing ninth overall in the event.

Women's 500 Free Madison Kolessar shaved 1.81 seconds off her prelim time, finishing third with a 4:50.39.

Women's 100 Fly Allie Piccirillo swam a 55.18 in the prelims, good for ninth overall.

Men's 200 Breast Time Trial Peter Bretzmann, the lone swimmer in the time trial, touched the wall in 1:54.97 for a B-cut.

Men's 400 IM Time Trial Ben Cote dropped nearly five seconds off his seeded time to achieve a 3:45.16, while Jack VanDeusen's 3:50.05 gave Florida two B-cuts in the time trials.