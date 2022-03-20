No. 5 Florida Closes Series Against Texas A&M with Decisive Victory





COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The fifth-ranked Florida softball team claimed the series over Texas A&M with a 11-3 (6 innings) victory Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond. Today's series clinching win is the 11th consecutive SEC regular season series victory for the program, which dates back to 2020.





The Gators (25-3, 4-2 SEC) cranked out 11 hits that included four multi-hit performances by Cheyenne Lindsey (3-for-4), Reagan Walsh (2-for-4), Avery Goelz (2-for-4) and Sam Roe (2-for-4) in the win over the Aggies (17-10, 1-5 SEC). In the circle, Elizabeth Hightower (8-0) turned in her third complete-game, in as many starts, to cap the series.





Florida's offense struck in the top of the 1st inning after redshirt-junior Skylar Wallace scored on a two-out wild pitch thrown by Texas A&M starter Emily Kennedy (6-5). Wallace reached via a walk, then proceeded to steal her 22nd base of the season to move into scoring position and advanced to third on wild pitch before she scored.





The Aggies tied the game in the home half of the initial frame of play after back-to-back base hits led to a SAC fly opportunity that tied the game 1-1 and went on to take a 2-1 lead in the 3rd inning of play via an RBI single up the middle.





The Gators bounced back in a big way with a five-run top of the 4th inning to take a 6-2 lead. Echols led off the inning with a sharply hit ball that was mishandled by the Aggies shortstop and was followed up by freshman Reagan Walsh's single to center field.





With two runners on base and no outs, the table was set for Lindsey's second home run of the season. The Chattanooga, Tenn. native belted the 2-2 offering over the right center field wall to give the Gators a 4-2 lead. Goelz continued the rally with a single down the left field line and was later driven home on Roe's RBI double to left field. Roe went on to score later in the inning on freshman Kendra Falby's shot to second base.





Florida struck for two more runs in the following inning of action to extend its lead out to 8-2 over Texas A&M. Lindsey belted her second extra-base hit of the game with a towering shot to center field that bounced off the warning track and over the wall for a ground-rule double and was driven in by Roe's second RBI base hit of the game. Katie Kistler went on to drive in Roe in the next at-bat with single up the middle.





Texas A&M manage to close down the Gators lead to 8-3 with a solo home run by Haley Lee in the bottom of the 5th inning.





The Orange & Blue continue to pound out hits as the team struck for three more runs in the top of the 6th inning to take an 11-3 lead. Hannah Adams put down a bunt single to leadoff the frame and Wallace followed up with a full-count walk to put a pair of runners on base for Walsh. The Redondo Beach, Calif. native crushed a three-run home run over the monstrous Texas A&M scoreboard to conclude the scoring for the day.





The Gators now will make the quick turnaround to play a pair of midweek games against Stetson this Tuesday and Wednesday. Florida travels to DeLand, Fla. to take on the Hatters March 22, at 6 p.m. and then will play at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium March 23, at 6 p.m.





Notables:

* With the series clinching win this afternoon, Florida has now won 11 consecutive SEC regular season series which dates back to 2020.

* Senior Cheyenne Lindsey belted her second home run of the season in the 4th inning, the first since opening weekend against No. 14 Michigan, to break open the game

* The Chattanooga, Tenn. finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a ground-rule double, three RBI and two runs scored.

* Lindsey's effort at the plate gives her nine multi-hit games and four multi-RBI games this season.

* Freshman Reagan Walsh crushed her fourth home run of the season to extend the Gators lead out to 11-3.

* The Redondo Beach, Calif. natives shot cleared the Texas A&M scoreboard and was calculated at 259 feet.

* Walsh finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored, which gives her five multi-hit games and five multi-RBI games on the year.

* Freshman Sam Roe picked up her first multi-hit game of her career going 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored.

* Senior Elizabeth Hightower turned in her third consecutive complete-game for the Gators this season.

* Overall, the Monticello, Fla. native has

* Redshirt-junior Skylar Wallace stole her 22nd base of the season in the top of the 1st inning and is now 22-for-22 on the season.

* Wallace entered the week as the Southeastern Conference leader in stolen bases.