No. 5 Florida Takes Series vs. No. 24 Alabama with Doubleheader Split. Josh Rivera went 5-for-9 with two home runs across the twin bill.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 5 Florida split a Friday doubleheader to take its opening SEC series against No. 24 Alabama, producing an 8-7 walk-off win in game one before dropping the finale, 3-6.

Josh Rivera led the Gators offensively in the twin bill, going 5-for-9 with two home runs – one in each half of the doubleheader. The Florida shortstop tallied 11 total bases, four RBI, three runs and one stolen base, including the walk-off infield single in game one. Colby Halter also had a big day, finishing 3-for-6 with a clutch, game-tying home run in the first matchup.

Game One | Florida 8, Alabama 7

In a back-and-forth-affair that saw the Tide (17-4, 1-2 SEC) grab four different leads, the Gators (18-4, 2-1 SEC) came from behind in the bottom of the ninth to clinch a series victory. Halter brought the dramatic flair with the game-tying solo shot in the ninth, while Rivera walked off the Tide with an infield single that scored Michael Robertson.

The Crimson Tide used a three-run homer to left-center by Drew Williamson to open a 3-0 edge in the first inning. That advantage proved to be short-lived, as the Gators responded with a three-run jack of their own in the bottom half. With two outs, BT Riopelle hit a moon shot onto the right-field berm to knot the game at three runs apiece.

Alabama quickly went back on top in the second. With two outs and a pair of runners on, Will Hodo singled to second base and Caden Rose came all the way around to score from second base. After trading zeros the next two innings, the Tide plated a fifth run on an RBI double to right-center off the bat of Williamson.

Trailing 5-3, Cade Kurland brought the Orange & Blue within one run with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and a 2-1 count, the freshman went the other way for his seventh homer of the campaign. The very next inning, Rivera connected for a solo blast to tie the game at five – his career-high-tying ninth big fly of the season.

The Tide took the lead right back in the seventh thanks to a Williamson RBI single to left, but the Gators responded in the bottom half with a run of their own. Following a leadoff double by Tyler Shelnut, Robertson tied the contest with a single to right.

In the eighth, Alabama jumped back on top on the second pitch of the inning. Colby Shelton swatted his 11th of the year to straightaway right to make it 7-6 in favor of the Tide.

Alabama carried a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth, but Florida had one final answer for the Tide. On the very first pitch of the inning, Halter went the other way for a solo home run onto the left-field berm to tie the game at 7-7. Robertson then singled to center and advanced to third on a Kurland walk and subsequent fielder’s choice. With two on and one out, Rivera walked off Alabama with an RBI infield single down the third base line to give the Orange & Blue a thrilling, 8-7 victory.

Gators left-hander Philip Abner (1-0) earned his first win of the season. The southpaw hurled 1 1/3 scoreless frames, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Alabama reliever Riley Quick dropped to 0-1, allowing two earned runs in two innings on four hits and one walk. He struck out one.

Starting pitcher Jac Caglianone was handed a no-decision, working five innings with five earned runs allowed on five hits and two walks. The southpaw struck out six.

Game Two | Alabama 6, Florida 3

In the series finale, Alabama put a three-spot on Florida in the first inning for the second-straight game. Williamson continued to hurt the Gators with an RBI single, while Ed Johnson crossed home on a passed ball. Andrew Pinckney drove in the third run of the frame with an infield single to third base.

Just like game one of the doubleheader, Florida responded immediately in the bottom of the frame. With Kurland on third base, Rivera blasted a two-run jack to left field for his career-high 10th homer of the season.

Tommy Seidl smacked a solo shot to left in the second to push the Alabama advantage to 4-2. The score did not budge until the seventh, with the two squads exchanging five-straight scoreless frames.

Florida eventually got the bats going again in the bottom of the seventh. Luke Heyman started it with a pinch-hit single, followed by another knock by Halter. Robertson then came through with an RBI single through the left side to cut the deficit to one.

The Tide punched back the next half inning, with Rose popping a two-run home to left. That brought the score to its final tally of 6-3, as the Gators were unable to mount a comeback in their final two turns to bat.

Waldrep (3-1) was hung with his first loss as a Gator despite tossing a quality start. The righty allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks across six innings, striking out seven.

Tide starting pitcher Grayson Hitt (3-1) won the decision after surrendering two earned runs across 5 2/3 frames. He gave up four hits and four walks while striking out five.

Kade Woods nailed down the save. The Alabama reliever churned out 2 2/3 shutout innings to close out the finale while striking out seven.

NOTABLES

* In game one, Florida registered its first walk-off win since Sterlin Thompson hit a two-run, walk-off homer vs. No. 20 Florida State on May 17, 2022.

* Hitting two homers across the doubleheader, Rivera set new career highs with 10 home runs and 35 RBI in a single season.

* Kurland was plunked two times during the doubleheader and has now been hit a team-high 11 times this season.

* Florida has struck out double-digit batters in 16 of 22 games.

* Florida is now 15-6 across its last 21 games against SEC opponents dating back to 2022.

* Rivera extended his team-leading reached base streak to 21 games.

* Robertson extended his own on-base streak to 18 games.

* Florida has struck out 242 batters in 178 innings – translating to 12.2 per nine innings.

* Through 21 games, Florida has a run differential of plus-120.

* The Gators have scored in 90 of 167 batted innings this season (53.9%).

* The Gators have 238 hits through 21 games (11.3 hits/game).

* The Gators improve to 69-59 against the Crimson Tide including 37-18 at home.

* Florida is 28-7 in the series under Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On the doubleheader…

“Long day. We showed some resilience in the first game and came back. After giving up three in the first, we turned around and scored three and then the home run by BT. Our starting pitching is obviously better than what it was today. The walks have come back and hurt us a little bit. Sometimes, you got to credit the other team, too. Their starter did a good job. We were trying to encourage our guys to see the ball up in the strike zone and we kept chasing down and down and down and then, obviously, the reliever they brought in was pretty darn good.”

On Alabama and taking the series… “The silver lining is that’s certainly a positive to take out of it. Alabama’s got an older lineup. I think seven of their nine guys are at least juniors, redshirt juniors, seniors, redshirt seniors, so they’ve got a lot of college at bats under their belt. Any time you win a series, you got to feel good about it, but at the same time, when you have the opportunity to win three games on a weekend you just got to take advantage of it.”

On the baserunning… “I think the one play that probably changed the momentum was probably the baserunning mistake at first base with [Jac Caglianone] coming up that could have changed some things, because we had a bunch of momentum at that point, so something to learn from.”

UP NEXT The Gators hit the road next week, traveling to No. 21 Florida State on Tuesday with coverage on ACC Network at 7 p.m. Florida then treks to Oxford for a three-game SEC series at No. 4 Ole Miss from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26.