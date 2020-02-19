Florida has received several pieces of good news over the past couple of months when it comes to their pursuit of Tunmise Adeleye.

On Christmas Eve, the No. 44 overall player in the nation released a top six that featured four SEC programs, including the Gators.

Then, just under a month later, Adeleye announced on Twitter that he was transferring from Tompkins High School in Katy (Tx.) to IMG Academy. Along with being less than three hours away from Gainesville, Adeleye is now teammates with future Gator Kamar Wilcoxson as well.

GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender caught up with Adeleye at the Rivals Camp Series event in Orlando this past Sunday to discuss his interest in Florida and his contact with the coaching staff.