No 6 Florida Men's Basketball (18-3, 5-3 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Gainesville, Fla.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 | 7 p.m.









TV/Streaming

SEC Network | ESPN App

Play-by-Play: Matthew Schumacker | Analyst: Richard Hendrix

Radio

Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD | SiriusXM Channel 160/191 & SiriusXM App

Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley | Producer/Engineer: Steve Egan

The Tip-Off

* Florida faces Vanderbilt for the lone regular season meeting looking to bounce back from Saturday's loss at Tennessee. The Gators have been tough at Exactech Arena with a 10-1 home record this season, and those 10 wins have all come by 18 or more points.

* Before this season, UF and Vandy had played twice in every regular season but two since the 1966-67 season (2012-13, 2013-14). The teams have evenly split 148 all-time meetings, 74-74.

* During SEC play, Walter Clayton Jr. has averaged 17.8 points, Alijah Martin 16.4 points and Will Richard 11.1 points, while Alex Condon is grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game.

* Clayton is two points from joining UF's 1,000-point club. He is looking to become the 57th Gator to reach the milestone, a group that also includes Will Richard, and the fifth player to reach the mark within two seasons.

* Clayton has extended his Florida record for consecutive games with a 3-pointer to 44. Clayton has bested Michael Frazier II's previous record of 41, set in 2014 and 2015.

* Thomas Haugh has snagged 21 rebounds over the past two games with 11 vs. Georgia and 10 at Tennessee. The sophomore has grabbed double-figure rebounds in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

* Florida's 10 home wins this season have come by an average of 29.0 points, and all have been by at least 18 points.

2024-25 at a Glance

* Florida posted a 30-point win vs. Georgia, fueled by a first half that included 11 steals, which helped lead to 18-for-27 shooting (7-for-14 3FG).

* Will Richard's driving layup with 4.8 seconds left at South Carolina gave Florida its winning margin, as well as its first lead of the game to cap off a rally from 14 points down with 12 minutes to play. The basket also gave Richard his 1,000th point as a Gator.

* The Gators got 22 points from Alijah Martin, 19 from Walter Clayton Jr. and a double-double from Alex Condon in an 84-60 rout of Texas. The Gators closed the game on a 23-6 run over the final 8:00.

* Alijah Martin's 18 points and Alex Condon's 12-point, 10-rebound double-double helped the Gators claim a road win at Arkansas. With Condon's Tennessee and Arkansas double-doubles, he earned co-SEC Player of the Week honors.

* Florida earned its third all-time win vs. #1 and first in a regular season game with a 73-43 rout of top-ranked Tennessee. The Gators allowed just 12 field goals, the fewest by a #1 team in the shot clock era. Alijah Martin led Florida with 18 points, Denzel Aberdeen added 16, and Alex Condon posted a double-double (12/12).

* Florida posted an undefeated 13-0 nonconference record, and the start marked the Gators' second-best in program history along with the team's 17-0 start in 2005-06. The Gators went 4-0 against ACC opponents.

* Florida posted a 83-66 neutral-site win vs. Arizona State, led by Alijah Martin's double-double (15 and 11).

* Will Richard's 22 points vs. North Carolina included an offensive rebound and putback to break an 84-all tie in the final minute, part of UF's 8-0 run to finish off the victory.

* The Gators' 87 points in the SEC-ACC Challenge win vs. Virginia marked the third-most allowed by the Cavaliers over the past decade. Walter Clayton Jr. led four Gators in double figures with 27 points.

* Florida used a 27-0 run to bury Wichita State en route to the Gators' ESPN Events Invitational championship, eventually outscoring the Shockers 67-22 over a 24-minute stretch.