Colby Halter went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two walks while Hurston Waldrep and Ryan Slater combined for a five-hit shutout.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurston Waldrepand Ryan Slatercombined for a seven-inning, complete-game shutout to cruise past Siena with an 11-0 series-clinching victory at Condron Family Ballpark on Saturday evening.

With Waldrep and Slater allowing just five hits, the Gators offense provided plenty of run support in game two. Cade Kurland (3-for-4) and Colby Halter (2-for-2) led the way, with Kurland scoring three runs and Halter driving in three, highlighted by a two-run homer in the fifth.

Florida (14-3) got off to a strong start in the first, opening up a 2-0 lead against the Saints (2-12). Kurland lined a one-out single to right-center, then scored on a triple into the left-center field gap by Jac Caglianone. One batter later, Josh Rivera drove home Caglianone with a single to right-center of his own.

Having been spotted two runs early, Waldrep held the Siena lineup in check. The right-hander produced scoreless frames in each of the first-three innings, striking out five and stranding the bases loaded in the third.

Florida added a run in the bottom of the third by stringing together a pair of two-out knocks. Tyler Shelnut singled to left field, then scored on a clutch RBI double off the bat of Richie Schiekofer.

In the bottom of the fourth, three more Gators crossed home plate. Kurland started it off with an RBI single to right, followed by a run-scoring fielder's choice by Rivera that plated Michael Robertson. BT Riopelle polished off the frame with an RBI double to right that scored Kurland and effectively made it a 6-0 ballgame.

At the onset of the fifth, right-hander Ryan Slater took over for Waldrep on the hill. Slater worked around a pair of singles while striking out three to produce a scoreless inning.

The Gators made it consecutive three-run innings in the sixth, beginning with a two-run homer to right by Halter – his second of the campaign. Kurland then scored his third run of the contest on a fielding error in left field on a fly bit hit by Caglianone.

Ty Evans kept the UF offense rolling into the bottom of the sixth, tripling to center field to plate Shelnut. On the next pitch, Halter brought the score to its final margin of 11-0 with a one-out single to right.

Slater (4-0) took the Orange & Blue through the finish line, blanking the Saints in the sixth and seventh as the game ended due to the 10-run rule. The right-hander earned his team-leading fourth win of the campaign, as he fired three shutout innings of relief on three hits and one walk while striking out a career-high seven batters.

Waldrep was handed the no-decision, throwing four scoreless innings one two hits and two walks. He struck out seven to increase his season total to 40 strikeouts.

Saints starter Ryan Bates (1-2) was hung with the loss after forfeiting six earned runs on eight hits and three walks over four frames. He struck out two.

NOTABLES

* Slater earned his team-leading fourth victory while setting a new career high with seven strikeouts.

* Kurland notched his third three-hit game of the campaign.

* With a short week coming up for UF against Alabama, Florida starting pitchers Brandon Sproat and Waldrep combined for eight shutout innings, five hits allowed and 14 strikeouts this weekend against Siena.

* The Gators have now won six games via the 10-run rule this season.

* Rivera extended his team-leading reached base streaks to 17 games.

* Three other Gators also have double-digit reached base streaks: Kurland (16), Caglianone (16) and Robertson (14).

* Florida has struck out 200 batters in 144 innings – translating to 12.5 per nine innings.

* Through 16 games, Florida has a run differential of plus-105.

* The Gators have scored in 80 of 136 batted innings this season (58.8%).

* For the 15th time in 17 games this year, the Gators recorded double-digit hits.

* The Gators have a nation-leading 210 hits through 17 games (12.4 hits/game).

* The Gators improve to 17-0 against Siena including 9-0 under Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On the message to the team to flip the switch from yesterday…

"Honestly, I didn't really say a whole lot to them today. I just brought up the example of the World [Baseball Classic] that's going on right now and the energy that they're bringing to the field is pretty remarkable. And they knew that the energy was not as good as it should've been last night, so it was good. It was a good way to respond."

On Slater's improvements the past few outings…

"I think you could say that about our bullpen in general. Obviously, we still got some things to work on with him. He's got a really good changeup. He's lost a little feel for it right now, but we'll work on that this week. But, I thought he threw the ball really well."

On moving Robertson to the leadoff spot…

"I don't think we had any choice but to put him in the leadoff spot. I think that was the only thing we could do, because we wanted to have protection for Cags in the three-hole. Obviously, Cade gives us the best option right now with Wyatt [Langford] out."

UP NEXT

Florida and Siena face off in the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m. with coverage on SEC Network+.