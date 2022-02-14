No 6 Gators Blow Past the Bulls

No. 6 Gators Blow Past Bulls to Close USF – Rawlings Invitational

Florida produced its third shutout of the weekend and its second game of 10 or more hits on offense.

TAMPA – No. 6 Florida handily defeated South Florida 12-0 early Sunday afternoon on the final day of the USF – Rawlings Invitational. The three-hit shutout was the third time this weekend that UF held opponents scoreless.

The Gators (4-0) picked up another solid pitching performance from its staff as senior Elizabeth Hightower (3-0) hurled 4.0 innings and only allowed one hit, while junior Rylee Trlicek (Hallettsville, Texas) picked up her first save of the year with 3.0 quality innings worth of work in relief.

Over the weekend, Hightower threw 12.1 innings, struck out 12 batters and allowed only one run. The Monticello, Fla. native held opposing batters over that stretch to a .140 batting average.

In the game against USF (3-1), only a pair of Bulls were able to reach second base in the contest as the Gators defense made several highlight worthy plays. In the 2nd inning, senior Charla Echols (Newnan, Ga.) made an excellent stop down the third base line and the 2021 All-SEC Defensive Team third baseman a tremendous throw to Hannah Adams (Hoschton, Ga.) at second for a key force out.

Adams, a 2021 SEC All-Defensive Team second baseman, followed up in the 7th inning to roll an impressive 4-3 double play and freshman Kendra Falby (Odessa, Fla.) ended the game with a picturesque leaping grab in deep center field to end the game.

Offensively, 11 different Florida batters combined for 12 total hits in the contest with redshirt-junior Skylar Wallace (Woodstock, Ga.) leading the way going 2-for-3. In that group of hits was the first collegiate base knock for freshman catcher Cali Decker (Lake Mary, Fla.) along with the first hits of the season for Echols and Bryn Thomas (Trenton, Fla.).With their hits today, Wallace, Adams and Falby extended their hitting streaks out to four games, while Lindsey is now on a three-game hitting streak.

In addition, Falby stole her fourth base in as many games and Wallace notched her third of the season in today’s game.

The Gators return to action Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. with a single game at Jacksonville and then will host the Dolphins the following day at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium at 6 p.m.

Notables:

* Florida now holds a combined career record of 88-25 against the 2022 USF – Rawlings Invitational field of opponents.

* UF improved to 58-13 all-time against USF.

* Head Coach Tim Walton now holds a career record of 966-246 as he is in his 20th season of being a head coach.

* UF now has three shutouts in four games played in the 2022 season and the pitching staff has held opposing batters to a .128 batting average at the plate.

* Today was also the second game of the season that Florida batters have produced 10 or more hits in a game.

* Hannah Adams, Kendra Falby and Skylar Wallace each have a four-game hitting streak, while Cheyenne Lindsey is on a three-game streak.

* Overall the Gators have nine stolen bases on the season with Falby (4-for-4), Wallace (3-for-3) and Adams (2-for-2) leading the way.